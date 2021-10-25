

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LIN) said that it has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, effective March 1, 2022.



Reitzle retires from Linde after nearly 20 years with the company, during which he served as President and CEO of Linde AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Linde AG.



Lamba was named Linde's Chief Operating Officer in October 2020. Throughout his more than 30-year tenure with Linde, he served in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President APAC, Head of Regional Business units (South & South East Asia) and Managing Director India. In addition to his appointment as CEO, Lamba will join Linde's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2022.



Angel was named Chief Executive Officer of Linde plc in 2018, having successfully led the merger of Linde AG and Praxair. Prior to his role as Linde CEO, Angel served as Chairman, President and CEO of Praxair, Inc. since 2007.



In addition, Linde said its board has elected Joe Kaeser and Alberto Weisser as new directors of Linde plc, effective November 1, 2021. Kaeser will serve on the Nomination and Governance and the Human Capital Committees, and Weisser will serve on the Audit and the Sustainability Committees.



Linde board has also added a Sustainability Committee. The committee will be responsible for board oversight of Linde's strategy and policies related to climate change, including greenhouse gas reduction goals and decarbonization solutions, such as clean hydrogen and carbon capture.



Linde board has also renamed the Compensation Committee as the Human Capital Committee, reflecting that committee's enhanced oversight of policies, practices and goals related to Linde's workforce generally, including diversity and inclusion, safety and community engagement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LINDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de