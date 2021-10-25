

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved modestly higher during trading on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. With the continued upward move on the day, the S&P 500 has reached a new record intraday high.



Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 45.74 points or 0.1 percent at 35,722.76, the Nasdaq is up 79.49 points or 0.5 percent at 15,169.69 and the S&P 500 is up 14.25 points or 0.3 percent at 4,559.15.



The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect optimism about more upbeat earnings news, with a slew of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week.



Facebook (FB), General Electric (GE), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Coca-Cola (KO), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Ford (F), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (APPL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are just a few of the companies due to report their results in the coming days.



Upbeat earnings news has contributed to a recent upward trend on Wall Street, as most companies have reported better than expected results.



Trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data keeps some traders on the sidelines.



Some traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.



The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.



Steel stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 2.7 percent.



An increase by the price of crude oil is also contributing to strength among energy stocks, with crude for November delivery climbing $0.83 to $84.59 a barrel.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.7 percent, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.5 percent.



Gold, transportation and retail stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the rebound seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.5 basis points at 1.630 percent.



