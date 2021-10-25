

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Thursday reported nine-month sales of 17.204 billion euros, up 15.6% from 14.89 billion euros last year.



At constant exchange rates, revenues were up 19.1% to 17.737 billion euros.



Automotive and Related Distribution sales gained 18.9% to 8.603 billion euros from 7.236 billion euros, while Road Transportation and Related Distribution increased 16.4% to 4.503 billion euros from 3.870 billion euros. Specialty business and related distribution rose 8.4% to 4.098 billion euros from 3.782 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICHELIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de