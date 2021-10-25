

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $65.7 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $81.0 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.4 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $287.3 million from $313.0 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $62.4 Mln. vs. $81.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $287.3 Mln vs. $313.0 Mln last year.



