

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $102 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $2.92 billion from $2.49 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $263 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q3): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.55



