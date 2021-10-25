

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $85 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.61 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



O-I Glass, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $94 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.35 Full year EPS guidance: $1.77 to $1.82



