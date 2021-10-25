

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Monday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021. The company now expects earnings of $3.24 to $3.28 per share on revenues of $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.17 per share on revenues of $2.95 billion for the quarter.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $3.14 to $3.20 per share and revenues of $2.925 billion to $2.965 billion.



'We exceeded our guidance on all key metrics for the third quarter and as a result, I am pleased to raise our outlook for the year,' said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de