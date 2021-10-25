

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $231.77 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $81.20 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sun Communities Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $244.54 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.9% to $684.29 million from $400.51 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $244.54 Mln. vs. $162.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.11 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $684.29 Mln vs. $400.51 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.24 - $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $6.44 - $6.50



