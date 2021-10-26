

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California-based real estate company Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), on Monday raised its full-year earnings outlook to $3.91 to $3.93 per share.



On an adjusted basis, the company forecast for the earnings is between $7.74 and $7.76 per share.



On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share for the full year.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $3.46 to $3.54 per share, or $7.71 to $7.79 per share excluding special items.



Alexandria also reported signing a 15-year deal with a pharmaceutical company, Moderna, Inc (MRNA) to construct, develop and manage the company's research and development facility at 325 Binney Street.



The facility is going to be a 462,100 RSF property and will also be the most sustainable laboratory facility in Cambridge. This is the biggest life-science deal Alexandria Real Estate has signed in the history of the company.



