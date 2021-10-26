

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the onion recall, caused by a salmonella outbreak, to several more brands, including HelloFresh and EveryPlate.



Last week, the FDA had commenced an investigation related to a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to whole, fresh onions. The outbreak has resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers across the U.S.



The salmonella outbreak was first reported last week and initially only included fresh whole red, white or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource. The recall now includes onions from HelloFresh, EveryPlate, Potandon Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms.



HelloFresh has recommended its customers to dispose of onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021.



Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection are urged to contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. They may also get high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.



As the investigation continues, the FDA advises restaurants, retailers and consumers to not eat, sell, or serve the recalled onions or products containing these onions.



Cases have been reported in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELLOFRESH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de