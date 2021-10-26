

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.28 billion, up 9 percent from last year's $2.01 billion. Earnings per share were $0.63, higher than $0.55 a year ago.



Profit before tax grew 11 percent from last year to $2.87 billion.



Operating income increased 2 percent to $9.13 billion from last year's $8.98 billion, while operating expenses decreased 1 percent.



Net interest income increased 4 percent to $1.69 billion.



Further, the company said it intends to repurchase up to $0.6 billion of shares during the fourth quarter.



The company will provide strategic update on February 1, 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de