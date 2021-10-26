

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said it achieved record preliminary results for the first nine months of 2021. The sales growth in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technology market segment was 35.7 percent for the period. The backlog at the end of September 2021 was at a new record level. Based on these factors, the company again improved its outlook.



The preliminary nine months operating result (EBIT) was 74.0 million euros, up 107.3 percent from a year ago. EBIT margin was 12.9 percent compared to 7.9 percent. Group sales increased by 26.7 percent to 575.3 million euros. Order intake was 690.8 million euros, an increase of 49.8 percent from previous year. The backlog at the end of September 2021 was at a new record level of 238.8 million euros.



For fiscal 2021, Pfeiffer Vacuum now anticipates sales will be in a range between 730.0 million euros and 750.0 million euros, up from prior guidance of 710.0 million euros to 730.0 million euros. EBIT margin performance is projected to be between 12.0 and 13.0 percent, unchanged from the previous expectations.



