

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK) on Tuesday said it expects 9-month revenue from contracts with customers to be in the range of 425 million euros- 435 million euros, significantly higher than 360.4 million posted in the same period last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the 9-month period is expected in the range of 68 million euros- 72 million euros, lower than 76.9 million euros registered a year ago, impacted by planned capacity build-up ahead of production start of J.POD1 US, company's late-stage clinical and commercial biologics cGMP manufacturing facility in Redmond, Washington.



Evotec is scheduled to report complete 9-month results on 11 November 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de