

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - While publishing interim report, Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) said its sales recovery is ahead of expectations. The Group said it traded significantly ahead of the market in the UK during the first half of the year, with regional hotels trading ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels in the last six weeks of the reporting period. Whitbread believes that UK like-for-like RevPAR run rates have the potential to reach full recovery in at some point during 2022.



Statutory loss before tax was 19.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 724.7 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 18.7 pence compared to a loss of 377.4 pence. Adjusted loss before tax was 56.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 367.4 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 26.4 pence compared to a loss of 174.4 pence. Adjusted revenue was 661.6 million pounds compared to 250.5 million pounds, previous year.



