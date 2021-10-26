

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veganz Group AG has set the price range for planned IPO at 85.00 euros to 110.00 euros per offered share. Upon full placement of all 547,120 offered shares, this corresponds to a total volume of the IPO between 46.5 million euros and 60.2 million euros. The anticipated gross proceeds is between 33.0 million euros and 42.8 million euros for the company. The offer period is expected to begin on 27 October 2021 and expected to end on 3 November 2021.



The final offer price and the final number of shares to be sold in the IPO will be determined in a bookbuilding process and will be set on or about 3 November 2021, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VEGANZ GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de