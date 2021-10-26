

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as strong earnings updates helped outweigh fresh worries about China's property sector.



The benchmark DAX jumped 172 points, or 1.10 percent, to 15,771 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Kion Group jumped nearly 6 percent. The manufacturer of materials handling equipment backed its FY21 view after a very strong nine-month period.



Commerzbank traded flat and Deutsche Bank rose over 1 percent after Swiss bank UBS posted its best quarterly profit since 2015, helped by robust trading activity.



Evotec dropped 1.2 percent. The biotechnology company said it expects 9-month revenue from contracts with customers to be in the range of 425 million euros- 435 million euros, significantly higher than 360.4 million posted in the same period last year.



Residential real estate company Vonovia gained half a percent after saying it has successfully completed its public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE. Shares of the latter were up about 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de