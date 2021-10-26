

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German manufacturer of rolling element bearings Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) Tuesday said it will be operating as a climate-neutral company from 2040. The company plans its in-house production to be climate neutral by 2030 and supply chain by 2040.



The objective covers the entire supply chain and is underpinned by ambitious mid-term sustainability targets.



Schaeffler said it is accelerating the pace of the Sustainability Roadmap it adopted in 2019.



The company noted that its own production facilities will already be climate neutral from 2030, and by 2025 it aims to prevent as much as three-quarters of its production emissions. The emissions from intermediates and raw materials occurring in the supply chain will be reduced by 25 percent by 2030.



Schaeffler aims to achieve climate neutrality in this area as well by 2040. The base year for all calculations is 2019.



The company will focus on tangible reduction measures, and only unavoidable emissions will be neutralized by means of carbon offsetting.



