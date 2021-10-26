

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ward Hill, Massachusetts-based Cedar's Mediterranean Foods is recalling Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommus citing undeclared pine nut, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommus is packaged in a 10 oz. plastic container, with a UPC Code: 044115403028.



The product is a refrigerated product with a Sell by Date of December 12, 2021. It was distributed in various states.



According to the agency, the recalled product may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared allergen. Cedar's initiated the recall when it was discovered that a mislabeled container failed to scan at the point of sale.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts may get serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date.



In similar recalls, Los Angeles, California- based Chocolate and the Chip in early October called back various bakery products due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens, including wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts.



In May, Torn Ranch recalled one lot of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries due to undeclared tree nuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

