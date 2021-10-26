

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $169.88 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $182.36 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.29 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $517.10 million from $425.33 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $211.29 Mln. vs. $185.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.53 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q3): $517.10 Mln vs. $425.33 Mln last year.



