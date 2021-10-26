

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, 3M Co. (MMM) narrowed its earnings, sales and organic local-currency sales growth outlook range for the full-year 2021, to reflect year-to-date results and reflect the current global supply chain disruptions.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.70 to $9.90 per share on sales growth of 9 to 10 percent, with organic local-currency growth between 8 and 9 percent.



Previously, the company the company expected earnings in a range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share on sales growth of 7 to 10 percent, with organic local-currency growth between 6 and 9 percent.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.83 per share on net sales growth of 9.1 percent to $35.12 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



