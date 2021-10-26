

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $143.6 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $110.8M, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $148.4 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $969.2 million from $798.5 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $148.4 Mln. vs. $116.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $969.2 Mln vs. $798.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 to $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: $3.34 to $3.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PENTAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de