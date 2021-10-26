

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $526 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $548M or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $20.34 billion from $15.13 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $548M. vs. $499 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $20.34 Bln vs. $15.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARCHER DANIELS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de