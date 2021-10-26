

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $371 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $427 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $3.62 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $485 Mln. vs. $380 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CORNING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de