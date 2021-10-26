

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.61 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $6.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $16.03 billion from $16.50 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.61 Bln. vs. $1.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.21 vs. $6.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q3): $16.03 Bln vs. $16.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $27.17 Full year revenue guidance: $67,000 Mln



