

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, S&P Global (SPGI) increased its 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance by $0.50 to $0.55. Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is expected to increase low double-digits. The company said it now anticipates the closing of the merger with IHS Markit during the first quarter of 2022.



For 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a new range of $13.50 to $13.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $13.19. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Guidance for free cash flow excluding certain items has also been increased to a range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.



Third quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 24% year-on-year to $3.54 primarily due to very strong revenue growth. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.15, for the quarter. Net income attributable to S&P Global increased to $797 million or $3.30 per share from $455 million or $1.88 per share.



Revenue was $2.09 billion, an increase of 13%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.98 billion, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

S&P GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de