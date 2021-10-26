

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $173 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $432 million from $474 million last year.



CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $185 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $432 Mln vs. $474 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

