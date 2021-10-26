

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $377.7 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $385.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $4.74 billion from $4.54 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $377.7 Mln. vs. $385.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $4.74 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.



