

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK Consumer Healthcare's (GSK, GSK.L) Theraflu brand has launched the Rest & Recover Fund in partnership with Good+Foundation to help cover lost wages from unpaid sick days. The $150,000 fund will support parents, particularly Black and Latina moms, facing the challenges of taking a day to rest and recover from an unexpected mild illness.



Theraflu has also issued the 2021 Temperature Check Report through OnePoll, a survey of 2,000 working Americans, in which nearly 70% of respondents admitted they have gone to work while sick, often because of finances or various other hurdles.



