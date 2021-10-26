

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) and AT&T Inc. (T) have partnered to bring next-generation 5G cellular connectivity to Ford F-150 Lightning production. The new connectivity paves the way for potential additional future advanced manufacturing technologies, AT&T said in a statement.



AT&T noted that Ford's private 5G network based on AT&T 5G with AT&T's Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology will support production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, all-electric version of F-Series truck.



The all-electric F-150 Lightning has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles, zero emissions and available Ford Intelligent Backup Power.



Ford recently announced that it is investing an additional $250 million and adding 450 more jobs to boost production of the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AT&T-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de