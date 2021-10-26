

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $18.94 billion, or $27.99 per share. This compares with $11.25 billion, or $16.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $23.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $65.12 billion from $46.17 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $18.94 Bln. vs. $11.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $27.99 vs. $16.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $23.48 -Revenue (Q3): $65.12 Bln vs. $46.17 Bln last year.



