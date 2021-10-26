

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP):



-Earnings: $1.03 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.14 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $8.65 in Q3 vs. -$1.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $5.86 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $5.48 per share -Revenue: $2.90 billion in Q3 vs. $3.00 billion in the same period last year.



