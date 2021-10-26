

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $27.3 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $274.4 million from $298.5 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $27.3 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.3 -Revenue (Q3): $274.4 Mln vs. $298.5 Mln last year.



