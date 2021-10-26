Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma! Steht die nächste bahnbrechende News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923145 ISIN: US90328M1071 Ticker-Symbol: USJ 
Frankfurt
26.10.21
15:31 Uhr
85,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,18 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,0087,0022:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC85,50+1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.