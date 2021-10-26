

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for UDR, Inc. (UDR):



-Earnings: $16.67 million in Q3 vs. -$26.31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.52 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $329.77 million in Q3 vs. $310.04 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.46 to $0.48 Full year revenue guidance: $1.82 to $1.84



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UDR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de