

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $447.33 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $95.37 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $623.21 million from $622.43 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $447.33 Mln. vs. $95.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $623.21 Mln vs. $622.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.16 to $3.18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de