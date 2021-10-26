

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD):



-Earnings: $923 million in Q3 vs. $390 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.75 in Q3 vs. $032 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.67 per share -Revenue: $4.31 billion in Q3 vs. $2.80 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.40 - $4.6 Bln



