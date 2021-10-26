

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $115.74 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $103.85 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $125.00 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $712.02 million from $581.11 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $125.00 Mln. vs. $106.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q3): $712.02 Mln vs. $581.11 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.33



