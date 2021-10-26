

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based real estate company Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), raised its outlook for the full year after turning to profit in the third quarter.



The company provided a forecast of $2.45 - $2.50 in earnings per share for the full year. Core Funds for operations are expected to be $6.50 - $6.55 per share. On average, 17 analysts expect the earnings to be $2.29 per share.



Previously, the forecast for earnings per share was in the range of $2.20 to $2.25. Core Funds For Operations were previously expected to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.50 per share.



Digital Realty expects revenue in the range of $4.40 billion to $4.42 billion full year. In the earlier outlook, the revenue estimate was $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Street estimates revenues of $4.42 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de