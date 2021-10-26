

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $247.05 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $136.53 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.3% to $6.26 billion from $4.22 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $247.05 Mln. vs. $136.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $6.26 Bln vs. $4.22 Bln last year.



