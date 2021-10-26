

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):



-Earnings: -$350.27 million in Q3 vs. -$748.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.44 in Q3 vs. -$3.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $130.22 million or $0.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.53 per share -Revenue: $302.64 million in Q3 vs. $299.35 million in the same period last year.



