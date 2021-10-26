

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $359.9 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $236.0 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $458.4 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $458.4 Mln. vs. $234.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.69 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de