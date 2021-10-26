

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $256.7 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $222.7 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278.6 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $951 million from $819 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $278.6 Mln. vs. $205.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $951 Mln vs. $819 Mln last year.



