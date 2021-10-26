

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $108.30 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $92.48 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $730.06 million from $693.27 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $108.30 Mln. vs. $92.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $730.06 Mln vs. $693.27 Mln last year.



