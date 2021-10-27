

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish Financial Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) Wednesday reported profit for the nine months, driven by good volume growth, with lendings up 4 percent and deposits up 6 percent, both year-on-year.



The Group posted attributable profit of 5.85 billion euros for the nine-month period, compared to a loss of 9 billion euros last year. Excluding restructuring costs, the Group said, its underlying profit grew 74 percent to 6.38 billion euros.



Net operating income for the period rose 5 percent to 18.8 billion euros. At constant currency, operating income grew 11 percent.



For nine months, the Group's total income grew 3 percent to 34.6 billion euros, while it was up 8 percent at constant currency. Net interest income was up 2.6 percent to 8.46 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BANCO SANTANDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de