

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2021 was 139 million euros or 0.94 euros per share, compared to a net loss of 315 million euros or 2.16 euros per share in fiscal 2020.



Other operating expenses amounted to 239 million euros compared to 503 million euros in the previous year.



Underlying net profit, adjusted for other operating income and expenses net of tax, was 346 million euros, compared to 306 million euros in fiscal 2020, up 13.1% at current rates and 30.5% at constant rates.



Annual revenues was 17.43 billion euros, down 9.8% year-on-year including a negative net contribution from acquisitions and disposals of -0.2% and a negative currency impact of -4%. Organic revenues was down 5.6%.



The company said its board has decided to propose a fiscal 2021 dividend of 2.00 euros, which includes a recurring 1.20 euros, reflecting the dividend policy of a pay-out ratio of 50% of Underlying net profit, and a very exceptional non-recurring element of 0.80 euros.



The company said it remains confident in its capacity to continue the recovery to pre-covid levels.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects underlying operating margin of close to 5%, at constant rates; organic growth of 15% to 18%.



