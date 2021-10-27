

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter revenues were 7.22 billion euros, a growth of 11.8 percent from last year on a reported basis, and 8.8 percent organically.



The company generated higher revenues in both businesses and across all regions.



Energy Management revenues were 5.57 billion, up 11.3 percent on a reported basis and up 9.4 percent on organic basis. Industrial Automation revenues were 1.65 billion euros, up 13.7 percent.



Further, the company reiterated its fiscal 2021 target. The company continues to expect 2021 Adjusted EBITA growth of between 19 percent and 24 percent, and revenue growth of 11 percent to 13 percent, both on an organic basis.



Further, adjusted EBITA margin is still expected to be up 120 basis points to 150 basis points, organically. This implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 16.9 percent to 17.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

