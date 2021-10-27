

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales declined for the third straight month in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, following a 0.9 percent declined in August.



Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 3.4 percent monthly in September and those of other consumables fell 1.5 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food and grocery remained unchanged.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased 3.1 percent in September, following a 3.8 percent growth in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de