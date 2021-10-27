

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders was 322.4 billion yen or $2.88 billion, 29 percent higher than last year's 250.7 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 333.24 yen or $2.98, up from 259.29 yen a year ago.



EBIT grew 10 percent to 425.4 billion yen or $3.80 billion from 386.2 billion yen last year. Adjusted operating income was 310 billion yen or $2.77 billion, 72 percent higher than last year's 180.7 billion yen.



Revenues for the period increased 29 percent to 4.83 trillion yen or $43.15 billion from previous year's revenue of 3.76 trillion yen.



