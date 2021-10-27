

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of parent climbed 57.4 percent to 220.90 billion yen from last year's 140.31 billion yen. Earnings per share were 531.19 yen compared to 337.35 yen last year.



Operating income grew 62 percent from last year to 298.40 billion yen.



Net sales were 941.34 billion yen, up 32.5 percent from 710.53 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 363 billion yen or 873.49 yen per share, operating income of 485 billion yen, and net sales of 1.70 trillion yen.



The outlook reflects a year-over-year growth of 23.6 percent in attributable net income, 23.7 percent in operating income and 13.6 percent in net sales.



In Japan, Shin-Etsu Chemical shares were trading at 19,925 yen, up 2.28 percent.



