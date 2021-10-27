

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as a spike in short-term U.S. Treasury yields and new regulatory concerns in China dented sentiment.



As inflation worries mount, investors awaited the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and European Central Bank (ECB) policy meetings for directional cues.



The ECB is expected to keep interest rate unchanged and push back on market inflation forecasts, when it meets on Thursday.



In economic releases, the INSEE official statistics agency said that a gauge of French consumer sentiment fell 2 points to 99 in October from 101 in September.



The benchmark CAC 40 dipped 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,753 after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Schneider Electric shares rallied 2.5 percent. The energy management firm reported that its third-quarter revenues were 7.22 billion euros, a growth of 11.8 percent from last year.



