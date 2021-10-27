

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Boston Scientific Corp (BSX):



-Earnings: $405 million in Q3 vs. -$169 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q3 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $581 million or $0.41 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.93 billion in Q3 vs. $2.66 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.62



